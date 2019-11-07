Mike Wolford
|Name: City & State
|Mike Wolford of Paris
|Age:
|54
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, November 05, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 2, 1965 in Chicago Hts., Illinois
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Elmer C. Wolford of Sugar Tree, Tennessee and
Rosie Jean Reagan Wolford, preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Neala Wolford (Pat Carlson) of Whiting, IN
Anna Beal of Paris, TN
Lisa (Danny) McGee of Petersburg, WV
Judy Walters, preceded 1984
|Brothers: City/State
|Phillip Wolford of Sugar Tree, TN
David (Brenda) Wolford of Sauk Village, IL
Elmer (Martha) Wolford, Jr. of Camden, TN
Mark (Sharon) Wolford of Sugar Tree, TN
|Other Relatives:
|Personal Information: