Mike Wolford

WBBJ Staff

Name: City & State Mike Wolford of Paris
Age: 54
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time
Date/Place of Birth: September 2, 1965 in Chicago Hts., Illinois
Both Parents Names: 

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Elmer C. Wolford of Sugar Tree, Tennessee and

Rosie Jean Reagan Wolford, preceded
Sisters: City/State Neala Wolford (Pat Carlson) of Whiting, IN

Anna Beal of Paris, TN

Lisa (Danny) McGee of Petersburg, WV

Judy Walters, preceded 1984
Brothers: City/State Phillip Wolford of Sugar Tree, TN

David (Brenda) Wolford of Sauk Village, IL

Elmer (Martha) Wolford, Jr. of Camden, TN

Mark (Sharon) Wolford of Sugar Tree, TN
Other Relatives: 
Personal Information:

