Name: City & State Mike Wolford of Paris

Age: 54

Place of Death: His residence

Date of Death: Tuesday, November 05, 2019

Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time

Date/Place of Birth: September 2, 1965 in Chicago Hts., Illinois

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Elmer C. Wolford of Sugar Tree, Tennessee and Rosie Jean Reagan Wolford, preceded

Sisters: City/State Neala Wolford (Pat Carlson) of Whiting, IN Anna Beal of Paris, TN Lisa (Danny) McGee of Petersburg, WV Judy Walters, preceded 1984

Brothers: City/State Phillip Wolford of Sugar Tree, TN David (Brenda) Wolford of Sauk Village, IL Elmer (Martha) Wolford, Jr. of Camden, TN Mark (Sharon) Wolford of Sugar Tree, TN

Other Relatives: