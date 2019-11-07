Funeral Services for Mr. Fred Henry Jones, Jr., age 69 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12 Noon at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Pinson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at the funeral home. He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com