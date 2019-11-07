Mugshots : Madison County : 11/06/19 – 11/07/19 November 7, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Billy Hodge Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Ashley Aguirre Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Brian Lee Powell Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Daryl D. Godwin Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Donte Shanard Davis Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Floyd Carmon Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Joseph Millmeyer Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Judy Carol Brigman Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Kase Lynn Hensley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Leotis Yarbrough Sex offender registry violation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Mason David McBride Shoplifting-theft of property, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Omar Wilkins Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Patrick Christopher Kinnes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Tyler Tramane Boykin Aggravated robbery, attempted second degree murder Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Vernetta Ann Pruit Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/06/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/07/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest