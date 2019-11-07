Showers With Falling Temperatures

Weather Update 8:30 AM CST — Thursday, November 7 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Scattered showers have dominated the weather for this morning. They will continue through today and this afternoon. Showers should remain generally light to occasionally moderate at times. On the temperature side of things, a cold front is sliding south across the region this morning. The front is the leading edge of an arctic air mass that will continue amplifying gradually over the next several days. After the initial front, winds will pick up out of the north and northeast. It will blow generally between 10-15 mph with gust at times around 25-30 mph… this will create a wind chill by later this afternoon making it feel like it is closer to freezing while surface temps fall towards the lower 40s this afternoon… then into the 20s overnight.



