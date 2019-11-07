Suspect in custody after barricade in Crockett County

CROCKETT Co., Tenn. — One person is in custody after a barricade Thursday morning in Crockett County.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce confirmed the individual was barricaded in a building on Humboldt Lake Road in Gadsden. Sheriff Klyce says the person was wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle another state.

Sheriff Klyce says the individual surrendered and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

The individual has not been identified.