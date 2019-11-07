United Way of West Tennessee welcomes new leadership

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local organization on a mission to help others is welcoming a new leader.

The United Way of West Tennessee helps people gain access to a healthy life, quality education and a financially stable home.

Thursday, the organization introduced their new president and CEO, Matt Marshall.

Marshall says he is excited to lead the organization’s strides of helping West Tennesseans.

“The level of influence that we have the ability to reach out to everyone and bring people together for united purpose you know is really really important,” said Marshall.

This year, the United Way has raised more than $1.6 million to help the people in West Tennessee.