Wind Chills in the Teens Friday Morning

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, November 7th

Winds have been gusting to between 20 and 30 miles per hour in West Tennessee this afternoon with Jackson having seen over ¾” of rain so far today. There’s little rain left but temperatures are already in the 30s in Lake county with this strong cold front continuing to plow through the area. We have another front coming on Veterans Day that will likely bring even colder air!

TONIGHT

Rain showers and these gusty winds will slowly taper off this evening. Clouds will gradually clear out overnight too leading to mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Friday morning. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 20s by sunrise but north winds around 10 miles per hour will make it feel like the upper teens in some spots tomorrow morning – get ready for a January-like day!

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow, but even with sunshine, it’ll be a very cold day. Temperatures will only peak in the middle 40s tomorrow afternoon! We’ll take a look at what the next cold front will bring on Veterans Day in your next look at the forecast so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to see what type of precipitation we’ll see then, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com