2 pedestrians killed in multi-vehicle crash in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two pedestrians were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County on Wednesday.

The driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on I-40 in the second lane.

Three other vehicles were stationary in a construction zone in the second lane.

The driver struck the second vehicle and third vehicle in the right rear at mile marker 26, causing the third vehicle to strike a pedestrian in the second lane.

The third vehicle then struck the fourth vehicle, which remained in the second lane at the point of impact with the third vehicle.

After being struck, the second vehicle and third vehicle exited the right side of the roadway down the embankment and into the treeline, along with the first vehicle after striking a second pedestrian.

The two pedestrians, Justin Stafford, 30, of East Point, Kentucky, and Jared Helton, 22, of Saylersville, Kentucky, were both killed in the incident.

One of the pedestrians was the driver of the fourth vehicle.

The other drivers, including a state trooper of Memphis, were injured in the incident.