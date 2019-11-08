Coldest Night Since Winter Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday, November 8th

Wind chills were down in the middle to upper teens in West Tennessee this morning! We’ve warmed up to only the middle 40s this afternoon as forecast but we’ll start a warming trend after tonight which will be the coldest night of Fall so far! Pack the parka if you’re heading to any high school football games tonight. Next week’s cold front will be even colder!

TONIGHT

Expect for clear skies to continue overnight, but for temperatures to get even colder than last night with calm conditions. We’ll ultimately begin Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 20s in West Tennessee – just a few degrees warmer than the record low!

The weather will stay dry for the Veterans Day ceremonies and parade tomorrow morning in Downtown Jackson with highs in the lower to middle 50s in the afternoon. Clear skies will continue into Sunday with temperatures forecast to peak in the lower and middle 60s that day. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News because a cold front coming in on Veterans Day will bring rain back to the area and some of it may end as a wintry mix! I’ll have the latest hour-by-hour forecast on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News but you can keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

