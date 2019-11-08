FHU celebrates 150th birthday during homecoming

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University continues its 150th birthday celebration with homecoming.

It’s all hands on deck as FHU staff puts on the final touches for this year’s homecoming.

They kicked off the fun Friday with ALUMination Day when alumni get to come back and teach classes.

“For the current students, I think it’s important for them to see they attend a healthy university, and that after people have graduated, they care enough to come back,” said Chris Ramey, the director of Alumni Engagement.

Current students say it’s nice to see alumni so willing to invest in them.

“Getting to hear their stories, especially their success stories, and it shows you that it will be OK, and it does get better,” said senior Jacob Dowdy.

And one of the most highly anticipated events happening at FHU this weekend is the rededication of Old Main.

“For many years that building was the hub of campus activity. So as you go back to the early 1900s all the way to the 1970s, it was a classroom building; there were offices. It was where they had daily chapel,” Ramey said.

Now Chapel Hall will be used for special events and concerts, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, there will be a 50th Anniversary celebration for the Pied Pipers.

Abigail Moore, now a senior, has been coming to FHU on homecoming weekend for years.

“It just feels like home, and it feels like everyone is coming together and sharing everything that would normally feel separate, like sports is separate from music, but at homecoming you can experience it all at the same time,” Moore said.

The Lions and Lady Lions basketball teams will be playing this weekend as well as the volleyball team, so there’s something for everyone during homecoming this weekend.

For a full schedule of events, visit FHU’s website.