Health department hosts training on STDs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department hosted a special training class for clinical personnel.

The health department and Tennessee Department of Health, along with representatives with the STD/HIVE Prevention Training Center at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, hosted a free syphilis training for medical providers Friday.

Newborn deaths related to congenital syphilis jumped 22 percent in the United States between 2017 and 2018, from 77 to 94 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Make sure that every person knows to take care of their own health and make sure that they get checked. Make sure that they are in charge of their own health,” said epidemiologist Shanna Shearon Wilbanks. “Syphilis is actually reemerging in the last decade or so.”

Among newborns, syphilis cases increased 40 percent to more than 13,000 cases in 2018, according to the CDC.