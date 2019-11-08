Heartburn medication recall expands

A recall is expanding for medication that treats heartburn.

Ranitidine tablets, capsules and syrups are being recalled due to an impurity that may cause cancer.

The medication was sold at various stores nationwide, including Dollar General stores.

If you are currently taking this medication, do not stop taking it, but contact your doctor or pharmacist first for an alternative treatment.

If you experience any problems that may be related to taking this medication, contact your doctor.