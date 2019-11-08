Milan police investigating shots fired; suspect in custody
MILAN, Tenn. — Milan police have confirmed they are investigating a report of shots fired Friday morning.
Police say they have received a report of two people shooting at one another in the street near a nursing home.
Police say the incident is not an active shooter situation, and no one in the nursing home has been injured.
One person is currently in custody and a gun has been recovered.
Police are still searching for the second suspect.