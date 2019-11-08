Mugshots : Madison County : 11/07/19 – 11/08/19

1/12 Brittany Shaw Failure to appear

2/12 Ashley Melson Violation of community corrections

3/12 Brian Merriweather Violation of probation

4/12 Craigery Whitman Aggravated domestic assault



5/12 David Anderson Sex offender registry violations

6/12 Joshua Hawkins Violation of community corrections

7/12 Kathryn Dickerson Violation of community correction

8/12 Kyle Allbright Violation of community corrections



9/12 Laquan Miller Theft under $999

10/12 Leslie Martin Unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/12 Olando Waller Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/12 Tyrek Benson Hit and run with property damage

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/08/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.