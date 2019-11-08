Mugshots : Madison County : 11/07/19 – 11/08/19 November 8, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Brittany Shaw Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Ashley Melson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Brian Merriweather Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Craigery Whitman Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12David Anderson Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Joshua Hawkins Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Kathryn Dickerson Violation of community correction Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Kyle Allbright Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Laquan Miller Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Leslie Martin Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Olando Waller Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Tyrek Benson Hit and run with property damage Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/08/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest