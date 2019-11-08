South Jackson Walmart opens Pickup Tower, online grocery pickup

JACKSON, Tenn. — Walmart on South Highland Avenue has opened a new service for customers.

The south Jackson store launched their Walmart Pickup Tower and online grocery pickup Friday, according to a news release. Those services give customers options for in-store pickup of online orders.

The Walmart Pickup Tower is a 16-foot, high-tech vending machine that can fulfill online orders for customers in store, the release says.

The grocery pickup option allows customers to grocery shop online, and pickup their items without ever having to leave their cars, the release says.

The additions are part of Walmart’s $77.4 million plan to remodel and expand Tennessee stores, the release says.