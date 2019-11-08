Sunny, But Frigid!

Weather Update: 7:00 AM Friday, November 8 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a very cold note. An arctic air mass will continue settling into the eastern US through this weekend. It will keep a breeze going to day out of the north between 5-10 mph. Wind chill may only feel like we are just a couple degrees above freezing. Don’t let the abundant sunshine fool you! We will see plenty of it through this weekend, and a gradual warm up. It’s a false warm-up. Another arctic air mass is set to arrive early next week, and it will be colder than this one!

