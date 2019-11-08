Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Amy Little

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is sixth grade teacher Amy Little from East Elementary in Humboldt.

The New Orleans native has come a long way. For 14 years, she lived in Africa doing missionary work and even helped establish a church in Iowa. West Tennessee has been her home for the last six years, after her children went on to attend Union University.

“Have grown to just absolutely love Humboldt, Tennessee,” Little said. “And been teaching here, this is my fifth year teaching here at the school.”

Prior to that, the East Elementary teacher was a teacher for eight years before taking a 24 year break.

“When I got back here six years ago and started teaching I was like, ‘yeah, I did love this,'” Little said.

