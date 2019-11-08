Veterans Day celebrations kick off across West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — This weekend is expected to be full of activities recognizing our veterans.

As the weekend approaches, Veterans Day celebrations are kicking off. Students lined the hallways of Thelma Barker Elementary School Friday, shaking each veteran’s hand.

“It’s so important young people know the history of our military and our fight to preserve the freedom,” said Jackie Utley, co-chair of Veterans Day Programs for West Tennessee Veterans Committee.

The celebration at Thelma Barker Elementary School was one of the many going on around West Tennessee this weekend.

“Friday night at Englewood Baptist Church at 6:30, we will be hosting a veterans recognition program for veterans across West Tennessee,” Utley said.

Then Saturday, there will be parades across West Tennessee.

“We have quite a few entries. We have cars, we have floats, we have marching bands. So it’s going to be a really big event,” Utley said.

But the high temperature is expected to be about 52 degrees Saturday.

“Just bundle up,” Utley said. “It’s going to be cold. It’s going to be so cold, but it won’t be raining or snowing.”

If you can’t make it, Utley says to honor the veterans in your everyday lives.

“If you know of any veterans in your church or your civic group, just thank them for what they’ve done for our country,” Utley said.

Martin’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at Virginia Weldon Park.

Savannah’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.

The parade in Jackson will start at 11 a.m. downtown.