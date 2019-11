JACKSON, Tenn. — Volunteers lent a helping hand at a local cemetery.

Hollywood Cemetery hosted a work and cleanup day Saturday.

The community was invited, and about nine people volunteered to help.

Board members say it’s a way to keep the cemetery clean.

Those who attended helped out by raking leaves, pulling weeds out of urns and flowerbeds, picking up any trash and cleaning headstones.

Board members say they hope to make this a semi-annual event.