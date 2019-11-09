West TN Healthcare Foundation raises funds at gala

JACKSON, Tenn.–People around west Tennessee gussied up for a great cause.

700 people gathered at the Carl Perkins Civic Center for an elaborate evening under the big top, but the glamorous night is more than just the tuxes and ties.

“This year, we are anticipating raising over $250,000 for the Kirkland Cancer Center and the Ayers Children’s Medical Center,” foundation president Frank McMeen said, “we will take care of children and cancer patients, regardless of their ability to pay, and there are times when we need to make up some money to make those ends meet.”

Attendees indulged in a cocktail reception and dinner, participated in a silent auction, watched an awards presentation, and swayed to live music at the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation’s charity gala, which was a circus theme.

The reason behind the rhinestones inspired attendees to dress up, and turn out.

“This is a great quality of life event. It’s great for Jackson, great for the hospital, and overall a good cause,” attendee Jimmy Exum said.

The first ever board director for the foundation attended the gala, and is proud of how far the foundation has come from its early years.

“People here in the area support it very well, and I really appreciate that because it does a great job for this community, and other communities in west Tennessee,” former director Bob Epsey said.

