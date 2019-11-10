Customers, employees evacuate Walmart for bomb threat

JACKSON, Tenn.–A normal shopping trip for south Jackson Walmart customers turned into an evacuation.

At around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Jackson police responded to the south Walmart for a report of a bomb threat.

According to the Jackson Police Department, a Walmart employee called police saying they received a bomb threat at the store on South Highland.

The threat forced a complete evacuation of customers and employees.

Jackson Police Department’s Bomb Unit, along with a bomb detecting K-9, helped search the store.

Police say the building was cleared of any evidence of a bomb.

The store was closed for just over two hours.

Although no bomb was found, police say this is still an open and ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on the threat, you’re urged to call the Jackson Police Department at (731)-425-8400.