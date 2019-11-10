Hardin Co. police seek help in finding missing woman

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in finding a missing woman.

According to a new release, Brittany Moore, 26, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Moore has not been seen or heard from since then.

Moore left her home with Murray Moore in a newer model black Nissan Altima, according to the news release.

Police say it’s possible Moore could be headed to the Jackson area.

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at 731-925-9007.