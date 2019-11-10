Local BBQ restaurant to serve veterans

JACKSON, Tenn.–Veterans, it’s your day.

West Alley Bar-Be-Que on Vann Drive in Jackson is offering a deal for veterans and active duty military for Veterans Day.

The restaurant is serving up a complimentary half rack of ribs with a choice of one side.

The dish is regularly priced around 17 dollars.

General Manager Taylor Hayes is proud to serve this meal to those who served for our country.

“We picked our half rack of ribs because they’re tasty and we hope that veterans come and enjoy a meal with their families here at West Alley BBQ,” Hayes said.

To get the meal, you must show your valid military ID at the time of purchase, and the offer is valid for dine-in only from 11 am to 9 pm.