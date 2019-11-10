Martin police investigate Saturday morning shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting in Martin.

According to a news release, the shooting occurred in the area of the Station at Martin Apartments on the 200 block of West Peach Street around 12:55 a.m on Saturday.

Police say that when they arrived on the scene, they spoke with Antonio Hogard, Jr., 24, and Adrian Oliver, 27.

Hogard and Oliver say multiple individuals confronted them and attempted to rob them at gunpoint, according to the news release.

Police say during the altercation, Charles Brown, 23, was shot and flown to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he was treated and released.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.