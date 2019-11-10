West Tennesseeans enjoy night of laughter

JACKSON, Tenn.–Comedy lovers enjoyed a night of laughter and stand up.

Comedian Michael Junior made a stop in north Jackson at Love and Truth Church as part of his ‘In the Moment’ comedy tour.

The comedian was on Oprah, NBC’s Tonight Show, and different TED Talks.

He spoke about different topics, but most importantly, he wants to inspire people to do more with their lives through comedy.

Michael Jr. says it’s all about giving from the heart, and helping others.

“I want to help other people see that they have a gift that other people need. A gift isn’t a gift until you give it away. It’s not measured by how much someone wants it, but how much someone needs it,” Jr. said.

The last tour stop for 2019 is in Odessa, Texas.