Gaylord Loyd Simmons

Services for Gayford Loyd Simmons, 82, will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Damesworth officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11. 2019 from 4:30 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Simmons, a retired owner of Rainbow Vacuum Cleaner Sales and Service, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence in McKenzie. He was born on September 6, 1937 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to Albie and Doye Laws Simmons. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Brenda Simmons. Survivors include his wife of 27 years Betty Hines Simmons of McKenzie, TN, a daughter Linda (Mark) Stroz, three sons Michael Simmons, Mark Simmons, and Paul Simmons, a step-son Jimmy Damesworth, a brother Paul Simmons, ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.