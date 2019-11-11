Henderson holds parade to celebrate veterans

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The City of Henderson took to the streets Monday to honor their veterans.

“It’s a great day to get together and celebrate, what all the soldiers that have served our country have done,” Chaplain Terry Bell with the Tennessee National Guard said.

Vietnam, Korean, World War II and other veterans all came out to be a part of the parade on Monday.

“I just come to enjoy all the people, all the veteran stuff, thank them for the service they’ve done, and we’ll all get together and laugh and have a good time,” Korean and Vietnam War veteran Donald Rouse said.

The parade started at the First Baptist Church, then headed down Main Street.

Community members came out to wave and show their support for the men and women who have served our country.

“I hope they get a sense of pride that we live in a free country, and it took a sacrifice to do it,” Vietnam War veteran Don Willis said.

Willis served for two years in the Vietnam War and says he gave up everything during those two years.

“I think people need to know freedom isn’t free. It took a lot of blood to buy this freedom that we enjoy here in this country,” Willis said.

The Henderson Police and Fire Departments, Chester County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding towns’ first responders also came out to join in the parade.

The parade ended at the Henderson City Hall, where they continued with a Veterans Day program celebrating all the veterans in Chester County.

The American Legion Post 157 in Henderson put the parade together.