Increasing Clouds, Then Rain This Morning

Weather Update: Monday, November 11–

Good Morning West Tennessee and Happy Veterans Day! We start the morning off a little cool with temps in the low 40s. Quickly We will warm as an arctic front starts to settle into the Tennessee Valley. We should top out around middle and upper 50s this morning and early afternoon. Scattered Showers will gradually increase and take over by later this morning and then continue through this afternoon. The Arctic front should arrive in NW Tennessee by 2 or 3 PM, then gradually slide south through the area by this evening, behind it, winds will increase from the northwest at 15-25 mph, gust around 30-35 mph. Wind in combination with fast falling temperatures will result in very cold wind chill this evening and overnight. It may feel like we are in the teens most of the evening, then single digits by Tuesday morning.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv