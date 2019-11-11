Jackson State Community College honors veterans with program

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college honors our veterans.

Veterans Day honors military veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, marking the end of World War I.

The program at the college consisted of music by the Jackson State Community College Choral Ensemble Innovation, remarks by interim President Dr. Jeff Sisk and other veteran members of the college, as well as the reading of names of Tennessee’s fallen.

“I’m grateful for the military. I went to college on the GI Bill Army college fund. Many of our staff and faculty members, and many of our students do as well. The United States is invested in us, and we feel like we need to give back as well,” Sisk said.

There were light refreshments and time to visit, particularly with those who are serving or have served after the program.