Local town holds first ever Veterans Day Reception

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.–In honor of those who fought for our country, a local community is bringing people together to celebrate Veterans.

Monday afternoon, The Baptist Home Care and Hospice plus the Baptist Memorial Hospital hosted the community Veterans Day Reception.

Organizers said their goal is to bring the community together to show appreciation to Veterans.

The reception included singing the National Anthem, a presentation of the Veteran Heart Award and Food.

“I sang the National Anthem, to me it’s so great to be apart of so many Veterans programs having two grandfathers one who served in WWII and one who served in the National Guard,” said Miss Tennessee Volunteer Kerri Arnold.

Organizers said they hope to have more events like this annually.