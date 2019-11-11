Martin police investigating Monday morning shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday.

Police say officers responded to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. at Cambridge Apartments on Lee Street after a report of a shooting.

Police say when officers arrived, they found Hunter Williams, 21, on his couch with wounds to his right side. Williams told police that multiple people had kicked in his front door and shot him, according to police.

Police say he was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-5355 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 587-2611.