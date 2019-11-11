The Tennessee distillery that produces Jack Daniels whiskey is once again teaming up with a military support group to help service members and their families get home for the holidays.

For the ninth year, the distillery is working with the Armed Services YMCA for the “Operation Ride Home” campaign.

It provides financial assistance to active duty junior-enlisted military members and their families to travel home during the holidays.

To see how you can help our troops or find out if you qualify for assistance, go to this website.