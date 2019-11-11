Slick Spots Possible in West Tennessee Tuesday Morning

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Monday, November 11th

Snow showers continue to slowly taper off in West Tennessee this evening with little to no addition accumulation forecast for the rest of the night. Temperatures, however, will continue to drop farther below freezing. Increasing winds will add to the misery in the Mid-South tonight with a potential for the coldest wind chills that we’ve had in November in over 30 years. This will be one of the earliest days in the season that the wind chills will get this cold!

TONIGHT

TDOT is reporting patchy snow and ice on roads in Obion and Lake counties but those are the only areas with problems being reported right now. Skies will slowly become clearer in West Tennessee overnight. Temperatures will drop like a rock with the thermometer showing us middle to upper teens in the morning. Gusty winds will make it feel like the single digits at sunrise!

Expect an extremely cold start to the day tomorrow! Many spots will see coldest temperature ever recorded on November 12th in the nearly 70 years of weather data available. We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Tuesday but temperatures will remain below freezing all day with highs in just the upper 20s. Despite remaining below freezing, any ice that remains on bridges or overpasses overnight will melt in the sunlight. Another bitter cold night is ahead Tuesday night too. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast snowfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com