TDOT advises drivers to ‘take it slow with ice and snow’

JACKSON, Tenn.–Take it slow with ice and snow, is a slogan the Tennessee Department of Transportation uses when temperatures drop this low.

“Our salt trucks are loaded and all our equipment is ready to go,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence.

Ready to hit areas likely to have black ice Monday and Tuesday night.

“They’ll be ready to apply any kind of salt, brine, or any kind of salt treatment to those roads, bridges, and overpasses that freeze first,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said the salt trucks won’t be able to pre-treat the roads due to Monday’s rain.

“So what that means is, we will be on the roads and making sure that we’re monitoring everything,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence also said if drivers do come across black ice to pace themselves.

“Give yourself plenty of time, make sure that you have plenty of space, between you and the people in front of you and especially when you see our workers out there trying to get those roads clear,” said Lawrence.

Another way to check on road conditions is using the Tennessee SmartWay map or by calling 511.