Top 5 Plays: First Round of State Playoffs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from the first round of the TSSAA high school football state playoffs are as follows:

#5: West Carroll’s Jeremiah Bryant breaks loose for the touchdown.

#4: Hardin County’s Dakota Milliken records the interception on fourth down.

#3: Lexington’s Jordan Smith recovers the fumble and takes it to the end zone.

#2: Hardin County’s Kaydin Pope leaps over the defender to make the catch.

#1: Milan’s Davante Herron, Kameron Tharpe, and Orlandis Williamson put together the perfect hook and ladder play.