Winter Weather Advisory for all of West Tennessee Until Midnight

Weather Update – 7:15 p.m. – Monday, November 11th

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee until midnight tonight. Total sleet and snow accumulation of 1″ or less is expected in most locations, however isolated spots in excess of 1″ are possible near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Off-and-on rain showers continue this evening as temperatures continue to drop toward freezing in Jackson, which is expected after 7 o’clock tonight. Increasing winds will add to the misery in the Mid-South tonight with a potential for the coldest wind chills that we’ve had in November in over 30 years. This will be the earliest in the season that the wind chills will get this cold!

TONIGHT

Rain showers will quickly change to a wintry mix over the next few hours and then briefly just snow for most of the viewing area, but just briefly. Temperatures will drop like a rock overnight with the thermometer showing us middle to upper teens in the morning. Gusty winds will make it feel like the single digits!

Expect an extremely cold start to the day tomorrow! Many spots will see coldest temperature ever recorded on November 12th in the nearly 70 years of weather data available. We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Tuesday but temperatures will remain below freezing all day with highs in just the upper 20s. Another bitter cold night is ahead Tuesday night too. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast snowfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

