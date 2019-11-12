6 displaced after morning house fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department spent at least five hours battling a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Jackson Fire Department officials say they got the call, around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, to the home on Wood Duck Cove.

Neighbors didn’t want to be on camera; however, they did say they woke up to the smell of smoke and thought their homes were on fire.

We got several video clips of the fire from 7 Eyewitness News Tipsters.

In the video, there was a lot of thick smoke and the fire kept getting restarted from the winds we experienced in Jackson Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Jackson Fire Department officials say six people were in the home and all got out safely.



All the windows are gone, the siding of the house and shutters look like they’ve melted and it spread to the second floor of the home.

Neighbors also say this isn’t the first time the house has caught fire.

Several of the people who live on this street say they’ll be filing claims, as well, due to smoke damage to the inside of their homes from this fire.

Jackson Fire Department officials say the home is a total loss and are still working to determine what started the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.