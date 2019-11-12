Berniece L. McCachren
Berniece L. McCachren, 87, died Friday, November 8, 2019 in Jackson, TN after a
short illness. She was born in West Liberty, KY to the parents of Burley and Clara
Adkins Shaver. She was a hairdresser, homemaker and loving mother. She loved
crafts, sewing, making quilts, painting, ceramics, and gardening. She attended
Pinson Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons; Robert (Regina) Kindelberger of Braselton, GA and
William (Mary) Kindelberger of Nekoosa, WI; three daughters, Lisa (Scott) Mantzke of
Oswego, IL; Linda (John) Blanchard of Universal City, TX; and Laura (Arcides)
Mendoza of North Aurora, IL; one brother, R.C. Shaver; two sisters, Betty Enger
and Gayleen Brown; twelve grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great
great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert who died in
2018.
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, November 13,
2019 from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon with a service starting at 12 Noon at Arrington
Funeral Directors with Bro. Jimmy Burrough officiating. Burial will follow in
Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111
www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com