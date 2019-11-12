Berniece L. McCachren

Berniece L. McCachren, 87, died Friday, November 8, 2019 in Jackson, TN after a

short illness. She was born in West Liberty, KY to the parents of Burley and Clara

Adkins Shaver. She was a hairdresser, homemaker and loving mother. She loved

crafts, sewing, making quilts, painting, ceramics, and gardening. She attended

Pinson Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons; Robert (Regina) Kindelberger of Braselton, GA and

William (Mary) Kindelberger of Nekoosa, WI; three daughters, Lisa (Scott) Mantzke of

Oswego, IL; Linda (John) Blanchard of Universal City, TX; and Laura (Arcides)

Mendoza of North Aurora, IL; one brother, R.C. Shaver; two sisters, Betty Enger

and Gayleen Brown; twelve grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great

great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert who died in

2018.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, November 13,

2019 from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon with a service starting at 12 Noon at Arrington

Funeral Directors with Bro. Jimmy Burrough officiating. Burial will follow in

Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN.

