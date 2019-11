Carol Lorraine Morris Bowden

Personal Information:

Presbyterian, Homemaker, Graduate BS Biology Southwestern at Memphis, class of 1948 , Former First Lady of Southwestern at Memphis 1969 to 1973, Church Elder, Circle Chairwoman, Member of Presbyterian Women, Longtime Member of First Baptist Church in Paris, Hospice Volunteer, Meals on Wheels driver, Hostess for Foreign Exchange Program, Volunteer for Literacy Programs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Trinity Presbyterian Church 1728 S Hull Street Montgomery, AL 36104 Or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105