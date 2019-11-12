Clifton Wayne Tice, age 65, resident of Newbern, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 at his residence.

Clifton was born November 3, 1954 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Eugene David Tice and Mildred Ann McClure Tice. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, Tennessee. He served his country in the United States Army in earlier years and was an avid supporter of President Trump. Clifton was employed as a truck operator for many years and enjoyed special times with his family, especially his grandchildren, fishing, singing, playing his guitar and pulling pranks on family and friends.

Mr. Tice is survived by two daughters, Amanda Tice of Newbern, TN, Mildred Christina Walters (Chad) of Somerville, TN; two sons, Kenneth Carl Ferge, Jr. (Renee) of Somerville, TN, Timothy Dewayne Tice of Dancyville, TN; two sisters, Pauline Sexton (Glen) of Lamar, MS, Sherry Holly (Walter) of Lamar, MS; four brothers, Alfred Tice of Grand Junction, TN, Bobby Miller (Hazel) of Ashland, MS, Calvin Feathers (Darlene) of Hickory Valley, TN, Terry Tice of Lamar, MS; and fourteen grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Binnie Tice; two sisters, Tina Davis, Mildred Hinton; and two brothers, David Tice, Jr. and John Albert Tice.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Stern Cardiovascular Foundation, 8060 Wolf River Boulevard, Germantown, TN 38138.

Funeral Services for Mr. Tice will be at 1 P.M. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Artie Fulcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mr. Tice will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

