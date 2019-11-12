Doris Black, attorney file restraining order in recall election

JACKSON, Tenn. — Doris Black has filed for a temporary restraining order through Nashville attorney Allison Manning-Carroll due to a pending election to recall Black from the Jackson-Madison County School Board.

Documents filed in Madison County Chancery Court Tuesday say the law, which passed in May, is unconstitutional because it only currently applies to Madison County, there is no relationship between Madison County and other areas of the state, the law is not supported by “justification related to population,” and because the law does not require local approval.

The temporary order requests that the recall election, scheduled for December 10, and early voting, scheduled to start on November 20, be halted.