Even Colder Temperatures Expected Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, November 12th

You can see where snow accumulated in West Tennessee this morning on satellite where nearly 1″ of snow fell near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line but only a dusting was recorded farther south. This was exactly what we forecast on Sunday and yesterday for the area! There’s no snow in the forecast again anytime soon, but the record breaking cold will continue tonight.

TONIGHT

Extremely cold temperatures are forecast once again tonight for West Tennessee! Temperatures will drop back into the teens again overnight with light winds and clear skies for more record breaking temperatures for November. We start a gradual warming trend tomorrow but it’ll take us a while to dig out of this arctic air!

Despite another extremely cold start to the day on November 13th, it will not be nearly as windy as it was today! We’ll have plenty of sunshine again tomorrow with high temperatures back in the middle 40s during the afternoon, but we’ll be back below freezing Wednesday night. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

