Former President Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital

Former President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to the hospital again.

The Carter Center posted a statement on Twitter that Carter was admitted to Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital Monday night so that he can have a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain.

Carter is expected to undergo the procedure Tuesday morning.

The statement also says the pressure was caused by bleeding from recent falls.

Carter suffered a minor pelvic fracture when he fell at his home last month, the second time that he fell in October and had to be hospitalized.

Carter, the 39th U.S. President, turned 95 last month. He is the oldest living former president.