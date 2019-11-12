Frankie Eugene “Gene” King, Sr., age 65, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Jane King, departed this life Monday afternoon, November 11, 2019 at his residence.

Gene was born November 5, 1954 in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of the late Luther Franklin King and Loretta Kee King. He moved to Fayette County at an early age and was a longtime resident of the Somerville area. He was employed as a mechanic at John Deere before his retirement in 2012. Gene was married November 5, 2008 to the former Jane Wilson and he was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing and watching westerns.

Mr. King is survived by his wife, Jane Wilson King of Somerville, TN; five sons, Frankie L. King (Jennifer) of Somerville, TN, Jeremy L. King (Lori) of Michigan City, MS, Dustin W. King (Jessica) of Somerville, TN, Allen King (Mindy) of Oakland, TN, Joshua Woods of Bolivar, TN; his stepdaughter, Melanie Huggins of Middleton, TN; his stepson, Bradley Thompson of Somerville, TN; his sister, Bessie Sides of Memphis, TN; two brothers, Jimmy King of Whiteville, TN, Morris King of Somerville, TN; 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, James Luther King, Dickie Ray King, Raymond Lee Roy “Elvis” King and Johnny King.

