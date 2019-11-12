Funeral services for Jarvis Raynard Miller, age 53, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Miller passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Miller will lie-in-state at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.