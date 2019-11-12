Karin Mira Jonoshat Young, age 78, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral Services for Ms. Young will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jeremy Arnold of Henderson, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Ms. Young will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Karin was born September 21, 1941 and grew up in Germany. She was a caregiver to many and loved helping take care of others. She loved her dogs and watching Little House on the Prairie. Karin was an independent person who enjoyed rescuing dogs and feeding her neighbors’ horses.

