Local elementary school hosts “Pink Out” event

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Tuesday night, students and staff kicked off the very first “Pink Out” event at Westover Elementary School in Henderson County.

They hosted a friendly basketball competition against Beaver Elementary School to raise money to find a cure for breast cancer. They partnered with the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

“When you’re touched by someone, it just makes y ou want to do more and give back. We just want to be good humans. We want to do well, but more than that, we want to do good,” said Principal, Renee Maynard.

They plan to make this an annual event.