Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/19 – 11/12/19 November 12, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/53Carikos Woolfork Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 2/53Damascus Willingham Driving on revoked/suspended license 3/53Charles Zannata Driving under the influence, failure to appear, reckless driving 4/53Alexa Campbell Driving on revoked/suspended license 5/53Andrew Greer Aggravated assault 6/53Anfernee Moore Vandalism 7/53Brandon Booth Driving on revoked/suspended license 8/53Brendon Timby Driving on revoked/suspended license 9/53Bruce McKinnie Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license 10/53Charles Ames Driving on revoked/suspended license 11/53Dantae Wilkes Driving under the influence 12/53David Stewart Driving on revoked/suspended license 13/53Dawson Sewell Schedule IV drug violations 14/53Deondria Carr Violation of community corrections 15/53Desmon Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license 16/53Devin Williams Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon 17/53Ernie Eaton Failure to appear 18/53Gabrielle McCord Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon 19/53Gragory Haynes Driving on revoked/suspended license 20/53Heather Wallace Failure to appear 21/53Jack Hale Simple domestic assault 22/53Jerome Scott Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed, reckless driving 23/53Joel Coughlin Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, violation of community corrections 24/53Jonathan Jarmon Vandalism, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license 25/53Keith Barnett Vandalism 26/53Kristan Murphy Simple domestic assault, vandalism 27/53Kylan Shaw Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear 28/53Larry Smith Criminal impersonation, sex offender registry violations, violation of probation, violation of community corrections 29/53Latonya Lewis Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license 30/53Lukas Austin Violation of probation 31/53Lyvette Agee Violation of order of protection 32/53Mark Jones Criminal trespass, theft over $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest 33/53Martin Rhea Failure to appear 34/53Michael Rowan Driving on revoked/suspended license 35/53Michael Talley Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon 36/53Michael Webber Public intoxication 37/53Michele Partee Simple domestic assault 38/53Monterio Ross Violation of probation, violation of community corrections 39/53Niocea Wiggins Violation of probation 40/53Oscar Herrera Driving on revoked/suspended license 41/53Patsy Thomas Failure to appear 42/53Peter Starr Aggravated assault 43/53Quincy Winkfield Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear 44/53Roberius Thomas Simple domestic assault 45/53Ronnie Nolen Violation of order of protection 46/53Ronnie Pannell Violation of community corrections 47/53Terrell Robertson Driving on revoked/suspended license 48/53Terry Taylor Simple domestic assault 49/53Thomas Hays Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence 50/53Tomar Beard Aggravated assault 51/53Vincent Brown Driving under the influence 52/53Vincent Chapple Violation of probation 53/53William Hall Public intoxication The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/12/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.