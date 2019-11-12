Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/19 – 11/12/19

1/53 Carikos Woolfork Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/53 Damascus Willingham Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/53 Charles Zannata Driving under the influence, failure to appear, reckless driving

4/53 Alexa Campbell Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/53 Andrew Greer Aggravated assault

6/53 Anfernee Moore Vandalism

7/53 Brandon Booth Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/53 Brendon Timby Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/53 Bruce McKinnie Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/53 Charles Ames Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/53 Dantae Wilkes Driving under the influence

12/53 David Stewart Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/53 Dawson Sewell Schedule IV drug violations

14/53 Deondria Carr Violation of community corrections

15/53 Desmon Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/53 Devin Williams Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon



17/53 Ernie Eaton Failure to appear

18/53 Gabrielle McCord Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

19/53 Gragory Haynes Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/53 Heather Wallace Failure to appear



21/53 Jack Hale Simple domestic assault

22/53 Jerome Scott Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed, reckless driving

23/53 Joel Coughlin Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, violation of community corrections

24/53 Jonathan Jarmon Vandalism, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/53 Keith Barnett Vandalism

26/53 Kristan Murphy Simple domestic assault, vandalism

27/53 Kylan Shaw Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear

28/53 Larry Smith Criminal impersonation, sex offender registry violations, violation of probation, violation of community corrections



29/53 Latonya Lewis Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/53 Lukas Austin Violation of probation

31/53 Lyvette Agee Violation of order of protection

32/53 Mark Jones Criminal trespass, theft over $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest



33/53 Martin Rhea Failure to appear

34/53 Michael Rowan Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/53 Michael Talley Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

36/53 Michael Webber Public intoxication



37/53 Michele Partee Simple domestic assault

38/53 Monterio Ross Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

39/53 Niocea Wiggins Violation of probation

40/53 Oscar Herrera Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/53 Patsy Thomas Failure to appear

42/53 Peter Starr Aggravated assault

43/53 Quincy Winkfield Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear

44/53 Roberius Thomas Simple domestic assault



45/53 Ronnie Nolen Violation of order of protection

46/53 Ronnie Pannell Violation of community corrections

47/53 Terrell Robertson Driving on revoked/suspended license

48/53 Terry Taylor Simple domestic assault



49/53 Thomas Hays Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence

50/53 Tomar Beard Aggravated assault

51/53 Vincent Brown Driving under the influence

52/53 Vincent Chapple Violation of probation



53/53 William Hall Public intoxication











































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/12/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.