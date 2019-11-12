Sunny And Very Cold!

Weather Update: Tuesday, November 12 8:08 AM

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its a very cold start to this Tuesday morning. The calendar says November 12th, but it feels more like January. A strong arctic front moved through yesterday as forecast plummeting temperatures rapidly from the upper 50s to the low 20s and upper teens this morning. The 1042mb High Pressure which originated in northwest Canada will slide east through the next 36 hours. It will keep skies primarily clear through Today, tonight and Wednesday. For this afternoon. It will remain brisk with a sustained wind between 15-20 mph most of today. That will keep the wind chill around the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will relax a bit more as high pressure is nearly overhead tonight, but it will be a very cold overnight with temps falling into the middle and lower teens.

