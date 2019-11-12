Suspect in Marathon gas station murder sentenced to life with parole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man convicted of fatally shooting another man at a north Jackson gas station in April 2018 has been sentenced to serve life with the possibility of parole.

21-year-old Jamauri Ransom, of Memphis, was charged with murder in perpetration of aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery in the death of Kevin Minter.

Court documents say Ransom shot Minter in the parking lot after Minter attempted to intervene in a robbery. Court documents say Ransom attempted to rob a man allegedly selling Ransom marijuana, and Minter, who had ridden to the gas station with the robbery victim, tried to stop the robbery.

Ransom was convicted on the murder and robbery in September, according to a news release from District Attorney Jody Pickens.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Roy Morgan sentenced Ransom to life with parole, the release says. Ransom will be eligible for parole after serving 51 and one-half years in the Tennessee Department of Correction, the release says.